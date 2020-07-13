Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) has priced $21M 9.5% notes due 2025 in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $3.15M of notes.

Closing date is July 17, 2020 and the notes are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “CSSEN”.

Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears on March 30, June 30, September 30, and December 30 each year, beginning September 30, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding principal and interest owed under the company’s commercial loan facility with Patriot Bank, N.A. and for general corporate purposes.