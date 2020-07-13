Last week, Alibaba founder Jack Ma appeared at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference via hologram.

The appearance and a general press release seem to have caused a rally for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), a small company that generates most of its revenue through ad campaigns on platforms like TikTok.

Last week, WiMi said it expects the use of holographic technology to surge as 5G spreads to more areas.

WiMi expects the market to reach $500B by 2025.