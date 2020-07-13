Copper prices (HG1:COM) spike to two-year highs, as supplies are threatened by potential strikes in top producer Chile and flooding in China.

London Metal Exchange copper recently traded +1.9% at $6,537/metric tons after reaching $6,633/mt, its highest since June 2018 and up more than 50% since hitting four-year lows in March.

Unionized workers at Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Zaldivar mine rejected a pay offer and voted to strike, and the company's Centinela mine will soon conclude voting on whether to accept a wage offer or go on strike.

Traders also are concerned that flooding in China's Jiangxi province could eventually affect copper production, although major producer Jiangxi Copper so far has been largely unaffected.

In pre-market trade: FCX +2.8% , RIO +1.9% .

Other relevant tickers include BHP, VALE, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:FQVLF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC