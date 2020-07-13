Cboe Global (CBOE +0.5% ) plans to launch a smaller version of Cboe Volatility Index futures in order to give investors a wider variety of tools to gain direct exposure to the VIX Index.

The new Mini Cboe Volatility Index futures (VXM) will feature a $100 multiplier, making them one-tenth the size of a standard contract.

The new futures are expected to start trading on Aug. 10 on Cboe Futures Exchange. As with other futures offerings, CFE expects to have a number of liquidity providers committed to supporting two-sided markets.

Cboe says the smaller notional value is designed to provide additional flexibility in volatility risk management and greater precision when allocating among smaller, managed accounts, which is expected to appeal to a broad set of market participants, including Commodity Trading Advisors, Futures Commission Merchants, proprietary trading firms, institutional investors and sophisticated retail investors.