Market climbs at outset, helped by COVID treatment data, big-name gains

Stocks are rising at the start of the week, extending Friday's gains as megacap stocks rejoined the rally and there was more bullish COVID treatment news.

The S&P is up 0.8% , the Dow is rising 0.9% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.1% .

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidates are given fast-track status. Gilead's remdesivir shows benefits in 1 in 3 patients in South Korea.

Megacaps, not a big factor in Friday's jump, are gaining again, led by Amazon, up 1.6% , and Apple, up 1.6% , thanks to price-target hikes.

Tesla is jumping 8.6% , with $2K the next milestone in its sights.

As earnings season gets underway, PepsiCo is higher, up 0.5% , following strong numbers for its snacks business.

In commodities, crude futures (CL1:COM) remain sensitive to the high number of infections and are down 0.4% . Gold futures are humming along, up 0.8% .

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is right at the 320 level, where it's faced resistance since it last closed above it June 9.