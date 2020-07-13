Market climbs at outset, helped by COVID treatment data, big-name gains

Stocks are rising at the start of the week, extending Friday's gains as megacap stocks rejoined the rally and there was more bullish COVID treatment news.
The S&P is up 0.8%, the Dow is rising 0.9% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.1%.
Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidates are given fast-track status. Gilead's remdesivir shows benefits in 1 in 3 patients in South Korea.
Megacaps, not a big factor in Friday's jump, are gaining again, led by Amazon, up 1.6%, and Apple, up 1.6%, thanks to price-target hikes.
Tesla is jumping 8.6%, with $2K the next milestone in its sights.
As earnings season gets underway, PepsiCo is higher, up 0.5%, following strong numbers for its snacks business.
In commodities, crude futures (CL1:COM) remain sensitive to the high number of infections and are down 0.4%. Gold futures are humming along, up 0.8%.
The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is right at the 320 level, where it's faced resistance since it last closed above it June 9.