Citing the potential of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone trade-in program, Morgan Stanley raises the company's price target from $340 to $419.

Analyst Katy Huberty says the programs offer an "underappreciated competitive advantage" with the resell value of iPhones a "key differentiator" over other smartphone makers.

Huberty says the programs "can unlock $147B of value and fund one-third of iPhone purchases over the next three years."

The analyst expects more consumers to trade their iPhones for the upcoming 5G models.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.