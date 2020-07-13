B2Gold (BTG +3.2% ) says it is on track to meet FY 2020 gold output guidance of 1M-1.05M oz. after reporting Q2 consolidated production rose 15% Y/Y to 239.5K oz., excluding discontinued operations.

The company says quarterly consolidated gold revenue reached a record $442M, up 65% from the year-ago quarter, attributable to a 31% rise in the average realized gold price and 26% increase in gold ounces sold.

The production increase was driven by the Fekola Mine in Mali, with production jumping 29% Y/Y to 147.4K oz. mainly due to the expansion of the Fekola mining fleet and optimization of the pit designs and mine plan for 2020, which have provided access to higher grade portions earlier than anticipated in previous mine plans.

B2Gold also forecasts full-year total consolidated all-in sustaining costs at $780-$820/oz.

B2Gold recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.02/share from $0.01 previously.