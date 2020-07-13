Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT +0.4% ) names R. Paige Hood to its board as William H. Berkman steps down after serving on the board for seven years.

Hood spent the last 31 years of his career at PGIM Real Estate Finance, an asset management subsidiary of Prudential Financial, where he most recently served as chief investment officer.

He replaces Berkman, who has recently taken the role of co-chairman and CEO of Digital Landscape (OTCPK:LDSSF). Berkman has been on ESRT's board since the company's IPO in 2013.