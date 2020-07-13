Netflix (NFLX +3.2% ) is outstripping broader-market gains out of today's open after garnering a higher target from bearish Benchmark, which is expecting more membership growth momentum when the company reports earnings this week.

The firm boosted its target to $397 from $340, cutting its implied downside to 30%.

The stock has rallied more due to the market's concentration of gains among a "handful of top Nasdaq stocks" rather than giving a clear read on long-term company prospects, the firm writes.

And membership growth that is coming from pandemic "distortions" may only be "pulling forward demand," it says.

Overall, Wall Street is Bullish on Netflix, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.