Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) plans to test the response of cauliflower rice as a new healthier option for customers.

Beginning on Wednesday, the cilantro-lime flavored rice alternative will be available for a limited time at 55 restaurants in Denver and all through Wisconsin.

Chipotle says a serving of the cauliflower rice has 4 net carbs, only a fraction of the carbs that a cup of white or brown rice have.

Chipotle is due to post Q2 earnings on July 22 in what will be a highly-anticipated report with shares up 52% over the last 90 days (consensus estimate on CMG).