Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.4% ) will collaborate with Summit Cancer Centers to explore the use of clinical decision support tools and artificial intelligence-based approaches to the management of patient health information aimed at personalized patient care.

The initial phase of the partnership involves the implementation of Roche's cloud-based NAVIFY Tumor Board software designed to automatically retrieve relevant patient health data and other information from fragmented sources and compile a single holistic patient dashboard to facilitate Summit's multidisciplinary tumor board discussions.

NAVIFY will be integrated with Summit's OncoEMR electronic medical record system to provide longitudinal patient health information in the tumor board review.

Roche says the initiative will give it further insight into how healthcare information can be used to advance personalized healthcare, a key focus for the company.