ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA +1.3% ) has recently been issued Chinese Patents ZL 2016 8 00267289 and ZL 2019 3 04324291 from the Chinese Intellectual Property Office.

The company aims to to develop, patent and commercialize applications for its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) technology in areas of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

The recently-issued ‘289 Chinese patent covers a system and method for imaging biological tissue structures. The new patent structurally defines an integrated ultrasound/thermoacoustic system and method, which utilizes a sleeve to physically locate and register the ultrasound portions of the invention, relative to each other.

The ‘291 patent for "Thermoacoustic Imaging Probe With Outdents" protects the appearance of the FLIP probe, including a user-friendly variant of the relevant combination of shapes and surface markings.