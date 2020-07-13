Alternative investment platform Wafra will acquire a minority stake in Colony Capital's (CLNY -2.3% ) Digital Colony division, giving the Digital Colony permanent capital to pursue strategic investments across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, and small cells.

Colony Capital falls 2.3% .

Wafra will also make capital commitments to Digital Colony’s current and future investment products to support and accelerate the growth of its investment management business.

It's expected that Wafra's investment will total more than $400M in the Digital Colony platform.

Colony Capital plans to use the proceeds to invest in high-quality digital infrastructure assets that deliver consistent returns for Colony Capital shareholders and grow its digital investment management business by extending its equity franchise and launching new investment products.

Earlier this month, an investor group led by Colony Capital agreed to invest $1.2B in Vantage Data Centers' portfolio.