Stay-at-home favorite Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) trades higher as channel checks continue to show strong sales trends for the online retailer even after physical stores opened back up.

There is also some trader chatter on Walmart potentially taking a stake in Chewy, although there is no official indication of any interest.

Chewy trades near the top of its post-IPO range of $20.62 to $52.77. Chewy's IPO was priced about 13 months ago at $22 per share. Since then, Chewy has been an outperformer.