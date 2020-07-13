Colliers International (CIGI +1.1% ) announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Maser Consulting P.A., a leading multi-discipline engineering design service firm in the U.S.

Maser offers private and public sector clients a full range of consulting and engineering design services for Property & Building, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environmental and Telecommunication end markets. They generated 2019 revenue of $167M and have more than 1,000 professionals.

The operations will be rebranded as “Colliers Engineering Services” in the first half of 2021.

“Colliers enters the highly fragmented engineering design services sector as a major player while furthering our strategy of diversifying revenues with another essential, highly valued real estate service offering,” commented Jay Hennick, CEO and Chairman, Colliers International.