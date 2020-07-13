PowerBand Solutions' (OTCQB:PWWBF) U.S. leasing division, MUSA Auto Finance obtained lease financing from a federally chartered U.S. depository financial institution in order to commence leasing vehicles to U.S. consumers.

Lease originations are to commence today with an initial $300M in financing to be available for vehicle leasing through MUSA.

MUSA, 60% owned by PowerBand, will begin originating leases in Texas and Florida under the Forward flow purchase and security agreement. It expects to enter the California market soon after.

PowerBand is also in discussions with other financial institutions to expand extensive funding facilities as it's virtual transaction platform is rolled out across U.S. and Canada.