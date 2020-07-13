While Benchmark is bearish on Netflix (but raising its target there on pandemic usage trends), it's doubling down on positivity for fellow streaming company Roku (ROKU +3.9% ), boosting that target and reiterating a Buy rating.

It's raised its Roku target to $180 from $153, now implying 13% upside.

The resurgence of the novel coronavirus is driving incremental streaming adoption and simultaneously is potentially delaying the return of live pro sports, the firm writes.

Channel checks are encouraging on the issue of TCL and Google partnering on Android TVs, it says, with that deal "mostly headline hype thus far."

Roku should continue to prosper even in a non-pandemic environment, it says, and it's expecting "incremental market share gains and a slightly faster advertising recovery."