Thinly traded micro cap Summit Therapeutics (SMMT +0.5% ) is in the green, albeit trailing the broad market and on turnover of only 9.3K shares, on the heels of the publication of data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CoDIFy, (that ended in October 2015) comparing small molecule antibiotic ridinilazole to vancomycin in patients with Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection (CDI).

Patients receiving ridinilazole showed a 60% relative reduction in CDI recurrence, possibly explained by the difference in gut environment.

The company says ridinilazole preserved an anti-C. diff-growth microbiome compared to vancomycin. Specifically, at the end of the study period, patients in the ridinilazole group showed bile acid ratios that "trended" toward a healthy non-CDI state, adding that the results "provide a strong rationale" for higher sustained clinical response observed in the study.