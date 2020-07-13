Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now up 11.82% and traded as high as $1,794.43 earlier in the session.

The company placing its Battery Day event on the calendar for September and high expectations for a S&P 500 Index invitation seem to be the top two drivers of today's rally, although there is also a general fear-of-missing-out vibe.

As far as those market cap distinctions, today Tesla rose right past Procter & Gamble and ranks in the top ten for most valuable U.S. stocks at the moment.

Tesla is due to report earnings on July 22, which could create a ripple if the Q2 bottom line disappoints. There is also the post-earnings conference call with Elon Musk that will be of high interest.