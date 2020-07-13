Comex silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) +3.1% to $19.65/oz., charging toward their highest settlement since September after soaring 66% off their March lows.

The drop in short-term interest rates and the Fed's aggressive bond purchases have lowered yields in debt markets, reducing the opportunity cost of owning precious metals; silver's widespread industrial applications also have helped prices benefit from the reopening of factories in the U.S., China and elsewhere.

"You're flying on two engines, which are commercial demand and investor demand," says Bank of America commodities strategist Michael Widmer. "That's driving silver prices higher."

Giving prices an extra lift, COVID-19 has disrupted mines in Latin America, the world's top silver producing region, and has made it difficult to transport the metal to regions where demand is high.

But there is no danger of the world running out of silver, says ABN Amro metals strategist Georgette Boele; unlike palladium or platinum, which are produced in large quantities by only a few countries, silver is mined across Latin America as well as in China, Australia and Russia.

Among top silver producing equities: EXK +8.8% , FSM +4.5% , AG +4.4% , PAAS +1.6% .

ETFs: SLV, SIL, USLV, PSLV, AGQ, SIVR, SILJ, SLVP, SLVO, ZSL, DSLV, DBS, USV