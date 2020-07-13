Expecting the 5G tailwind and services momentum to drive Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a $2T market cap next year, Wedbush raises the company's price target from $425 to $450.

Analyst Daniel Ives cites the firm's Asia checks for increasing confidence in the iPhone 12 growth story, which will count China as a "key ingredient."

Ives estimates that 60-70M iPhones in China are within the upgrade window over the next year. He sees 350M of Apple's 950M iPhones worldwide in the window.

The firm assigns a $600-650B valuation to the services business as "Cook & Co. continue to flawlessly execute on the vision."

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Apple.

Apple shares are up 3.6% to $397.57, down a bit from the new record high of $399.47.

