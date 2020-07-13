BRK's (OTCPK:BRKK +4.2% ) initiative Project Phoenix plans to develop a chip to optimize the multimedia streaming equipment performance through its collaborative agreement with chip player ARM Limited.

"Our chipset will facilitate the addition of multiple graphics processing cores to handle image processing and video compression all the way up to 8K UHD," CTO Mr. Gary Shields commented.

This initiative is expected to expand the company's market and thereby offer revenue upside in the mid to longer-term for its intellectual property, which enhances video streaming and capture quality thus improving functionality and user engagement.