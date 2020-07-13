Capstone Turbine (CPST -1.0% ) closed a follow-on sale of a C600 Signature Series (C600S) microturbine from a premier Southern California oil and gas producer.

CPST’s exclusive distributor Cal Microturbine secured the order from a premier Southern California oil and gas producer.

This follow-on order adds an additional 600 kilowatts (kW) of generation capacity to the customer's existing Capstone fleet.

"The natural resource market represented 32% of our total revenue last year as we continue to receive follow-on orders from repeat customers. These customers are opting to convert from reciprocating engine-based technologies to lower emission and higher reliability microturbine-based solutions," commented Darren Jamison, President and CEO.