Vale (VALE +2.1% ), Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTY) and trading company Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) say they reached a non-binding agreement to create a new company to supply metallic and steel solutions with low greenhouse gases to the steel industry.

Vale says it will contribute its experience with Tecnored technology, its iron ore portfolio and its logistical capacity, and Mitsui will contribute its experience in the trade of metals and scrap.

Kobe Steel says it will work with U.S. unit Midrex Technologies, whose direct reduction ironmaking technology uses natural gas to reduce iron ore for use in steelmaking, offering lower CO2 emissions than those produced using blast furnaces.