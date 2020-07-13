Hot on the heels of the news that Sparton Energy Acquisition is acquiring EV company Fisker, LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) moves up 4.1% on chatter that the special purpose acquisition company is working on a large fintech deal.

Meanwhile, Bill Ackman's SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTHU) apparently has tapped investor interest. The SPAC is boosting the size of its IPO to $4B from the ~$3.5B expected last month.

Increases the number of units being offered to 200M from 172.5M units previously; per-unit price remains at $20.