Tesla short sellers may be key to stock's momentum

Investors could be forgiven for the thinking that markets are in love with Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shares of the electric vehicle have soared 269% YTD. Shares are up 90% in the last four weeks. TSLA has far outperformed broader technology indices like the Invesco 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and tech favorites like the FAANG stocks that are seen as key beneficiaries of homebound consumers in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Amazon, the best performing FAANG stock, is up only 70% by comparison despite being central to pandemic trends like home shopping and home entertainment.

It's easy to see TSLA's parabolic move up as the market's validation of its ambitious goals, be they making its electric vehicles mainstream thru price cuts or creating fleets of autonomous robo taxis. But it's important for investors to note that a key reason TSLA seems so suddenly adored is because so many skeptics still abound. The company's massive short interest is likely key to fueling the rally as short sellers scramble to cover their positions amid its move higher. And TSLA's short interest is at notable levels. The stock is the largest equity short in the domestic market and recently hit a short interest level of $19.95 billion - making it the first stock to hit the $20 billion short interest threshold, research firm S3 Partners said last week. The company's soaring stock, then, may be partially due to a short squeeze according to analysts like S3. "The reason behind Tesla’s short squeeze is obvious and straight forward, large mark-to-market losses are forcing out some short sellers as they hit their loss limit thresholds," S3 said. "Tesla shorts are down -$18.08 billion in year-to-date net-of-financing mark-to-market losses. 43% of those losses occurred in just over five weeks of trading with -$3.71 billion on mark-to-market losses in June and -$4.08 billion of mark-to-market losses in July."