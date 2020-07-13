E.W. Scripps (SSP +5% ) has learned that Nexstar Media Group (NXST +0.5% ) has transferred an option to buy Scripps' New York CW affiliate to Mission Broadcasting, and that Mission is exercising that option.

Mission will buy WPIX for a price of $75M plus accrued interest (to be calculated on the period from Scripps' Sept. 19, 2019, purchase of WPIX and the option sale closing).

Scripps had bought WPIX from Nexstar as part of a divestment required by Nexstar's acquisition of Tribune Media last fall, but Nexstar retained an option to buy back WPIX (which is now handed off to Mission).

Proceeds will go along with Scripps' sale of Stitcher to pay down debt, CFO Lisa Knutson says.