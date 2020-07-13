Petrobras (PBR -0.7% ) says it has stopped supplying imported jet fuel after chemical tests raised potential problems, a move that caused its BR Distribuidora fuel distributor to suspend the sale of the product.

The company said over the weekend that the batch of imported jet fuel complied with requirements laid out by Brazil's oil regulator, but internal tests led it to notice certain chemical differences from other imported jet fuel batches.

Separately, Petrobras says it plans to restart a unit that produces aviation gasoline at the Presidente Bernardes refinery in October after facing multiple delays.

Reuters reported last week that Petrobras was preparing to launch a tender to build Brazil's largest-ever oil platform that could process 225K bbl/day.