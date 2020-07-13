China sanctions Cruz, Rubio in retaliatory move

China is sanctioning four U.S. citizens, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubio, in retaliation for sanctions on Chinese citizens over treatment of ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Cruz, Rubio, Ambassador Sam Brownback and Rep. Chris Smith were listed by China. The sanctions are largely symbolic.

Four Chinese official, including a top Communist Party member, were sanctioned by the U.S. over alleged human rights abuses in the area.

China's decision to sanction the same number indicates they are avoiding escalation.

"Bummer. I was going to take my family to Beijing for summer vacation, right after visiting Tehran," Cruz wrote on Twitter.