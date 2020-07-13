Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL +0.9% ) has dosed first patient in an open-label extension/switch study of FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, for excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy.

The study will examine the long-term safety and maintenance of efficacy of FT218 in narcolepsy patients, as well as evaluate dosing and preference for patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218.

The study will enroll all 250 patients who participated in the REST-ON study. Positive top line Phase 3 data was announced in April.