Education stocks are higher as investors take in the latest COVID-19 developments. Earlier today, Bank of America also waded into the sector with upgrades on both New Oriental Education (EDU +1.0% ) and TAL Education Group (TAL +2.4% ) to Buy ratings. The firm pointed to rising online penetration and M&A potential.

Notable advancers include LAIX (LAIX +5.2% ), Zovio (ZVO +8.0% ), China Online Education (COE +9.3% ), K12 (LRN +3.7% ), China Distance Education (DL +4.8% ), Strategic Education (STRA +2.0% ), 2U (TWOU +2.6% ), Lincoln Education (LINC +2.5% ), Sunlands Technology Group (STG +7.0% ) and Puxin Limited (NEW +7.2% ). It continues a trend for some hot sub-$5 per share China education names