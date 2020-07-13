Education stocks are higher as investors take in the latest COVID-19 developments. Earlier today, Bank of America also waded into the sector with upgrades on both New Oriental Education (EDU +1.0%) and TAL Education Group (TAL +2.4%) to Buy ratings. The firm pointed to rising online penetration and M&A potential.
Notable advancers include LAIX (LAIX +5.2%), Zovio (ZVO +8.0%), China Online Education (COE +9.3%), K12 (LRN +3.7%), China Distance Education (DL +4.8%), Strategic Education (STRA +2.0%), 2U (TWOU +2.6%), Lincoln Education (LINC +2.5%), Sunlands Technology Group (STG +7.0%) and Puxin Limited (NEW +7.2%). It continues a trend for some hot sub-$5 per share China education names