BTIG is the latest firm to expect big things out of Domino's Pizza (DPZ +3.6% ) when it reports Q2 earnings later this week.

"While we are maintaining our 2Q20 domestic systemwide same-store sales estimate of 14.1%, we are raising our 3Q20 same-store sales forecast to 8.0% from 5.9%, as we believe the brand will continue to benefit from pandemic-related changes in consumer purchasing behavior," updates analyst Peter Saleh.

"We continue to believe that Domino’s digital cost advantage is allowing the brand to reinvest back into value ($5.99 Mix and Match) to take share from independent pizza operators, which account for about 50% of the category," he adds.

BTIG keeps a price target of $440, which is based on a 35X multiple of the 2021 EPS estimate. The average sell-side PT is $396.50.