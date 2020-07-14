JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) adds more to its reserve build in Q2 — $8.81B pretax vs. $6.82B in Q1.

"Despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and significant, decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy," said CEO Jamie Dimon.

Q2 EPS of $1.38 vs. consensus of $1.23 and loss of $1.87 per share in Q1. JPM gains 4.3% i n premarket trading.

"We earned $4.7B of net income in the second quarter despite building $8.9B of credit reserves because we generated our highest quarterly revenue ever, which demonstrates the benefit of our diversified global business model," Dimon said.

Q2 net interest income (FTE) of $14.0B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $14.0B.

Provision for credit losses of $10.5B vs. $8.29B in Q1 and $1.15B a year earlier; consensus of $8.71B.

Consumer and Community Banking average deposits up 20%; average loans down 7%.

Credit card sales volume fell 23%.

Corporate and Investment Banking net revenue of $16.4B rose 64% Q/Q and 66% Y/Y, with Markets & Securities Services revenue rising 54% Q/Q and 77% Y/Y.