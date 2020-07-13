OPES Acquisition (OPES -1.0% ) recently announced plans to combine with BurgerFi International, and the better burger concept has been on a strong growth trajectory, with plans to open 15 restaurants this year.

In June Delivery Sales increased 65% Y/Y, and for first six months 3rd party delivery YTD + in-house app orders were up 428,000, sales reached $10.9M, order & sales volumes were up 32% and 60%.

In addition to partnerships with DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats, BurgerFi has developed its own app for third-party delivery.

OPES anticipates merger with BurgerFi to close in Q3.