U.S. natural gas production rose over the weekend after TC Energy's (TRP +0.6% ) Mountaineer Xpress pipeline in West Virginia reportedly returned to service following unplanned maintenance.

Pipeline data showed U.S. production rose to 88.2B cf/day on Sunday, up from a low of 87B cf/day last week due mostly to the Mountaineer shutdown.

TC's Columbia Gas Transmission unit, which operates Mountaineer, says it returned the 2.6B cf/day pipeline to service over the weekend after lifting a force majeure that it imposed on July 7 due to the unplanned work.

Nymex August natural gas (NG1:COM) -0.5% to $1.796/MMBtu after rising last week to its highest close since early May.

