Based on FDA feedback, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -1.5% ) says it believes that its data package on AXS-05 for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication, should be sufficient to support a marketing application, planned for Q4.

Investors appear a bit disappointed that the timeline is not shorter since it previously expected to submit the filing in "H2."

AXS-05, an NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity, was successful in a Phase 3 clinical trial, GEMINI, in MDD, but failed in another late-stage study in treatment-resistant MDD.