Macau casino stocks are finally getting some breathing room with China reportedly set to lift quarantine requirements for visitors returning from the gambling mecca.

Guangdong authorities have announced that the 14-day quarantine won't apply to visitors returning to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqin. The new policy takes effect on Wednesday.

In general, Chinese authorities have kept a very tight rein on COVID-19 spreading in the nation, with some regions seeing no hospitalizations at the moment.