Goldman Sachs (GS +2.0% ) will sponsor PGA Tour golfer Patrick Cantlay and will kick off a series of TV ads during the Memorial Tournament this weekend, CNBC reports.

As part of the two-year deal with Goldman, Cantlay will wear the bank's logo on his clothing during events.

Goldman didn't disclose the agreement's financial terms, but said it hopes to reach a long-term extension with 28-year-old Cantlay.

The move is intended to boost brand awareness for its Marcus online banking digital app, which aims to appeal to younger consumers.

The company is also "exploring our options across different sports and different athletes," Dustin Cohn, head of brand marketing for the Consumer and Investment Management Division at Goldman, told CNBC.

Cantlay won the Memorial Tournament last year and would join Tiger Woods as a repeat winner if he wins again this year.