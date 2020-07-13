Nielsen (NLSN +0.9% ) has quickly reversed course on a plan to delay implementation of its out-of-home ratings after receiving flak from some livid broadcasters and advertisers.

The company had said last week that while out-of-home audiences (those for example in bars and restaurants that were historically tough to measure) have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, "out methodology is strong and the data is reflective of consumer behavior."

But after hearing from clients, "it became clear that we had misunderstood the extent to which upfront deals have already been agreed to using out-of-home metrics.”

So Plan A is back on, with Nielsen implementing inclusion of the out-of-home ratings into national TV currency starting in September.

The Video Advertising Bureau says "an unfortunate distraction" was quickly removed: "The leadership of Nielsen, the primary trading currency provider for the national TV marketplace, first announced a postponement of a planned 2020 improvement in currency data, and then rightly reversed that decision.”