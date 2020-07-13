CF Industries (CF +5.7% ), Nutrien (NTR +4.2% ) and Corteva (CTVA +1.2% ) move higher after Bank of America double upgrades the agriculture names to Buy from Underperform, part of the firm's significantly improved outlook for the agriculture sector.

Corn and soybean prices are getting a boost from dry and hot weather forecasts during the critical reproductive phases of the planting season, analyst Steve Byrne notes.

Byrne also cites concerns of a corn deficit in China, and the Chinese government appears highly incentivized to purchase U.S. corn due to efforts to complete Phase 1 trade agreements.

CF's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.