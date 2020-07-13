Stocks extend gains midday; Amazon, Apple lead the charge

Market strength continues midday, with the indexes near the highs of the session.

The S&P is up 1.2% , the Dow is rising 1.5% and the Nasdaq is up 1.7% .

Nine of the 11 sectors are higher, with the Consumer Discretionary sector leading, up 2.5% . Amazon is up 4% .

Healthcare is higher, up 1.9% , on COVID treatment hopes. Pfizer's vaccine candidates were fast-tracked and it's climbing 4.2% .

Recovery optimism boosted casino stocks. Wynn is leading the S&P, up 10% . Macau is lifting its latest travel restrictions.

Apple hits a new high, rising 3.7% , following a Street-high price target boost.

Energy was one of the few losers, down 0.2% , but crude futures (CL1:COM) are paring losses.

Silver is jumping 2.7%, looking at its highest settlement since September.