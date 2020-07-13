Stocks extend gains midday; Amazon, Apple lead the charge

Market strength continues midday, with the indexes near the highs of the session.
The S&P is up 1.2%, the Dow is rising 1.5% and the Nasdaq is up 1.7%.
Nine of the 11 sectors are higher, with the Consumer Discretionary sector leading, up 2.5%. Amazon is up 4%.
Healthcare is higher, up 1.9%, on COVID treatment hopes. Pfizer's vaccine candidates were fast-tracked and it's climbing 4.2%.
Recovery optimism boosted casino stocks. Wynn is leading the S&P, up 10%. Macau is lifting its latest travel restrictions.
Apple hits a new high, rising 3.7%, following a Street-high price target boost.
Energy was one of the few losers, down 0.2%, but crude futures (CL1:COM) are paring losses.
Silver is jumping 2.7%, looking at its highest settlement since September.