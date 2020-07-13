Kainomyx was founded in 2019, and financed with $7.5M in May of 2020. It's now launching programs to address malaria and other parasitic diseases, leveraging their expertise in the biotech world and cytoskeletal biology.

Among the founders of Kainomyx and its CEO is Jim Spudich, one of the co-founders of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Cytokinetics will transfer certain compounds identified at Cytokinetics to be selective inhibitors of a cytoskeletal protein in parasites. In exchange, the company will receive an equity position in Kainomyx and will be eligible for potential single-digit sales royalties.

Additionally, Kainomyx will incubate at Cytokinetics’ facilities in San Francisco.