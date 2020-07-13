Lazydays +6% on preliminary Q2 results

Lazydays (LAZY +6.0% ) reports preliminary revenue of $214M vs. consensus of $181M and net income $7M for Q2.

RV unit sales dropped 11% in April, while May and June figures were up 55% and 81% respectively. Overall Q2 sales are up 40%.

April figures were adversely affected by customer demand as most states remained under shelter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 88% to $0.5 million in April, while May and June saw an Y/Y increase of 98% and 212% respectively.

Q2 EBITDA is up 52% to 15.11M vs. 9.1M in Q2 2019.

The quarter ended with a cash balance of $62M

Demand continues to be strong in July, and inventory level is growing again.