Robinhood raises more funds, bringing valuation to $8.6B

Stock-trading app Robinhood raised an additional $320M, boosting its valuation to $8.6B, the company wrote in an update to a May 4 blog post.

The new funding came from new and existing investors, including TSG Consumer Partners and IVP.

That compares with an $8.3B valuation after raising an initial $280M in series F funding.

Subsequent closings brought the total for the round to $600M.

In May, Robinhood said it would use the capital to invest in scaling its platform, building new products, and accelerating build-out of its operations. It plans to hire across all of its offices, including its newest office in Denver.