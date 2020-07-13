The Trump administration plans to retain a national limit of 70 parts per billion for ozone, the standard set by the Obama administration five years ago after business groups fought tougher standards, WSJ reports.

The Clean Air Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency to review ozone, soot and certain other named pollutants every five years.

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler reportedly says the decision to retain the current standard was based on a review of the scientific literature, even as U.S. average ozone concentrations have dropped 25% between 1990 and 2019.

