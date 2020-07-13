Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL +3% ) is higher this morning amid a broad market rally, a significant state deal and a business update including its M&A litigation with Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT -1.4% ).

The company's Safety & Security Technologies group won a $54M contract for statewide next-generation 9-1-1 services for the State of South Carolina. Initial funding for that deal is $16.9M.

Meanwhile, the company says it remains an essential business and as part of its rebound expects Q4 net sales and adjusted EBITDA will be "meaningfully better" than Q3's results. Net income for Q4 will see an impact of $4.7M in acquisition costs/M&A legal expenses.

As for the litigation, Comtech is amending its complaint against Gilat, asking for a declaratory judgment that Gilat has suffered a Material Adverse Effect, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the airline industry. That doesn't earlier requests for a judgment that Gilat's actions would breach merger agreement obligations.

Gilat said over the weekend it would seek remedies and that it rejected Comtech's effort to end the merger deal.