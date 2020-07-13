Thinly traded nano cap Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI -17.7% ) is under modest pressure on turnover of only 27K shares in reaction to its announcement that, based on a recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), it will increase target enrollment to 360 from 240 in its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, PRISM, evaluating oral Haduvio (nalbuphine extended-release) in patients with severe pruritis (itchy skin) associated with prurigo nodularis, a skin disorder characterized by hard itchy lumps. It has also increased the number of trial sites to 60.

The company says the DMC recommended the move after a pre-planned interim conditional power assessment after ~45% of participants were evaluable for the primary endpoint. In other words, a more pronounced efficacy signal may be possible based on a larger sample size.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving at least a four-point improvement in weekly mean Worst Itch Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score at Week 14 compared to placebo.

Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been marketed as an injectable for pain for more than 20 years in the U.S. and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders.