In its business update, Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCPK:ATDS +4.5% ) said that it has completed payments (over $1.2M) to Modevity for the ARALOC platform, the secure private data storage, protection, and enablement platform.

It will have further product and customer announcements in the near term.

It has reached shareholder-friendly forbearance agreements for outstanding convertible notes which will reduce its short-term debt obligations.

In July first week, Data443 reopened its headquarters.

The company expects to complete its Q2 earnings report by August first week.