B. Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner upgrades Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -2.7% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -4.5% ) to Neutral from Sell after the Supreme Court agreed to hear investor claims on the legality of the FHFA's ability to sweep cash flow to the Treasury Department.

"Government actions around the GSEs have always been questionable in our view, and a re-examination of these issues could be materially positive for GSE shareholders," Binner wrote.

The upgrade follows Dick Bove's move to rate the GSEs' common shares Hold vs. Sell.

The potential court action may take precedence over the financial considerations of earnings pressure from the pandemic and the potential for recapitalization to dilute shares, Binner wrote.

It may also overshadow election scenarios, which would mostly tilt negative for shareholders, he said.

Re-election of President Trump would support FNMA and FMCC while gains for Democrats would hurt shares.