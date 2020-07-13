Shares of Albemarle (ALB +5.5% ), SQM (SQM +6.1% ) and other major lithium producers surge as Tesla trades at historic highs.

Share prices of the two companies and most other lithium miners and specialty chemical producers exposed to lithium and other battery metals have been moving up over the past three months.

Also: FMC +3.2% , LAC +0.9% .

"As Tesla continues to prove that investors and car buyers are ready to embrace the shift from fossil fuels to electric power the current glut of metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite will fade," Forbes' Tim Treadgold writes, explaining that "where Tesla goes, lithium will follow."

But Albemarle recently was downgraded to Underweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc, which said any lithium price recovery likely will be "capped by inventory, restart of idle capacity, and new capacity in 2020-22."